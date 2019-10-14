Scarborough Council could be asked to rehome 35 refugees

Scarborough Council could be asked to find homes for around 35 refugees as North Yorkshire’s authorities get set to back a Government-led resettlement scheme.

On Friday, the Local Government North Yorkshire and York committee, made up of leaders from the area’s authorities, will be asked to confirm its intention to support the Government’s future refugee resettlement scheme from 2020/21, pending final approval from the individual councils.

It would see around 200 people fleeing conflicts in other countries rehomed in the county over the space of four years.

Scarborough Borough Council along with the county’s six other district councils would each be allocated an approximate number of people to house.

Scarborough’s has been estimated at 35 people. Harrogate would find homes for 50 people with Hambleton and Selby next with 30 and 29 respectively.

In 2016, Scarborough accepted 36 Syrian refugees fleeing the conflict in their own country as part of another county-wide resettlement program of approximately 200 people.

A report, prepared for Friday’s meeting by Neil Irving, the assistant director for Policy, Partnerships and Communities for North Yorkshire County Council notes that while the previous government scheme focussed on Syria that this time the “geographical focus will be broadened beyond the Middle East and the North Africa region”.

The report adds: “District councils would need to ensure that they were able to arrange to provide this supply of housing during their allocated time period.

“The county council would need to ensure that the other elements of the resettlement package were also in place.

“The schedule of charter flights is likely to be known some time in advance of families arriving, providing an opportunity for housing officers to have early discussions with national, regional and local housing providers to secure their commitment to the project.”

Should the leaders give their verbal backing to the scheme on Friday, Scarborough Council’s participation is likely to be discussed by borough councillors next month, according to the authority’s cabinet forward plan.

Cllr Steve Siddons, leader of Scarborough Borough Council, said: “The important thing to remember is that these refugees are families, often with young children, who are fleeing war zones, they are not economic migrants looking to come over here for work or to claim benefits

“These are people who will have been traumatized by the ongoing conflicts we are seeing and are escaping for their safety.

“One thing the district councils will be looking for from the Government is a long-term solution to the issue as just asking areas every few years to take more people is not the answer. We can all see from the news that the situation in Syria, where many of these people are from, is not likely to get better any time soon.”