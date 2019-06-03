Scarborough Council to consider plan to build 140 new homes in East Ayton

A Scarborough village could see a spike in new homes as a plan to build 140 new dwellings has been lodged with the borough council.

The trustees of Mrs E Guthrie’s 1991 settlement has applied for outline permission to build homes on a 1.49 hectare field south of Racecourse Road in East Ayton.

The site is included in the Scarborough Local Plan and although no details of the number of potential homes have been submitted at this stage it has an indicative yield of 140 dwellings in its local plan listing.

The site was previously granted permission to be used for residential development in 2016, but that permission has now expired.

Scarborough Council’s planning committee will meet on Thursday (6th) to decide on the application, with officers recommending the scheme be granted approval.

A report, which will go before councillors, states: “At present, the site constitutes an agricultural field in arable use which gently slopes down from Racecourse Road towards Seamer Road. With respect to the site’s context, the site is bounded by residential development of 20th Century origin to the west, by highway and 20th Century residential development to the north and by open countryside in all other directions.

“Mature hedgerows define the site’s boundaries to the west and north, where the site abuts existing residential and highway development, but otherwise the site boundaries are unmarked.”

A total of 30% of the homes built on the site would be classed as affordable and a public open space would also be provided.

Contributions to support local NHS and education services would also be required if permission was granted.

One member of the public has objected to the plans saying that the village “does not have the infrastructure to support more houses”.