Scarborough Council to help lowest-paid male staff in bid to address gender pay gap

Scarborough Council is to help its lowest-paid male staff to progress up the corporate ladder as it looks to address its gender pay gap.

For the second year running, figures show that women in the borough authority earn a higher average wage than their male counterparts.

The council says this is due to the number of men who work in typically lower paid areas of the local government, including refuse collectors and parks staff.

Gender pay gap legislation requires all organisations with a workforce of 250 or more employees to publish an annual gender pay gap report.

For the year until March 31, Scarborough Council has a mean gender pay gap of -1.5%. This shows that women earned slightly more hourly compared to men.

The average for local authorities in England and Wales is 6.5%, meaning most councils pay their male staff more.

The median gender pay between men and women at Scarborough Council, which removes the highest and lowest earners, is -11.3%.

In his report to go before Scarborough Council’s full council meeting next week, leader Cllr Steve Siddons says opportunities will be offered to those on the lowest pay grades.

He writes: “The 31 March 2018 totals are very similar to those from the previous year. These figures are largely due to the high number of lower paid male employees undertaking traditional council roles such as cleansing, refuse collection, outdoor leisure and parks.

“The council’s gender pay gap report highlighted that it would, where possible, promote staff development opportunities for lower paid male employees and encouraging the upward movement of staff.”

The biggest pay difference in favour of men at Yorkshire authorities was at Doncaster Council, which has a mean pay gap of 14.8%.

Hambleton, meanwhile, has the biggest negative pay gap of -10.3%.