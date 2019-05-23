Scarborough councillor to ask for Seamer station car parking charges to be suspended

A Scarborough borough councillor is to ask for parking charges at Seamer station to be suspended.

Station manager TransPennine Express has recently introduced charges in the station's car park, a move they say guarantees "fair parking for all customers who use our car park”.

However, according to Cllr David Jeffels, member for Seamer and Derwent Valley, these have had "an adverse impact" on the parking situation on Station Road.

He said: "Residents on Station Road are very concerned about parking which has got worse in the past few years and is likely to get worse with the introduction of a half hourly service.

"Charges in the car park have had a knock-on effect. Drivers are parking on both sides of the road and in some cases residents are unable to get out of their drives."

On Tuesday, about 60 residents attended a consultation event aimed at looking at ways to tackle parking congestion.

This was called by Cllr Jeffels and was also attended by three highways officers.

North Yorkshire County Council is looking to make changes to car parking around the station and is proposing an experimental traffic regulation order which would see the installation of parking bays along the north side of Station Road, from the bend to the bottom of the steps, and a small number of parking bays inside the bend, near the junction with Cayton Low Road.

These would be available to anyone for free seven days a week at all times.

To give residents the greatest opportunity to park outside their homes, the authority proposes to provide free, unrestricted parking along most of the residential side of Station Road between noon and 10am, Monday to Saturday, with no restrictions on Sunday.

To deter all-day parking and parking over several days by rail users between Monday and Saturday, a single yellow line prohibiting parking between 10am and noon each day would be introduced. This restriction would affect residents as well as rail users.

Double yellow lines would also be introduced in certain areas, improving visibility and providing safe passing places. Double yellow lines would be installed at the entrance to the road and around bends to improve visibility and safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Cllr Jeffels said: “I was pleased with such a good turnout which certainly helps make the case for action.

"Nothing is set in stone yet but I'm seeking a meeting with Network Rail to ask them to suspend the charges until we find a solution to this problem."