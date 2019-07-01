Scarborough councillor urges visitors to take their rubbish home after litter is left on South Bay beach

People visiting Scarborough’s beaches on hot days have been told to take their rubbish home with them after photos emerged online of the South Bay strewn with litter following Saturday’s Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Scarborough Council cabinet member Cllr Tony Randerson (Lab) made the plea at today’s Full Council meeting.

Cllr Randerson said the council’s cleaning staff had worked “over and above” what they should have done and could not be blamed for pictures circulating online of rubbish left on the South Bay beach late in the day.

He said: “Our cleaning operatives did an absolutely fantastic work all day long in extremely hot conditions trying to keep the beach and the foreshore clean. I commend them.”

Cllr Randerson said the staff worked until 7.30pm cleaning the beach but that people staying later into the night in the warm weather had littered the sand.

He praised a group of members of the public who picked up the rubbish but said that any criticism of the council was unfair.

He added: “We can’t be blaming Scarborough Borough Council for people who are determined, for want of a better word, to leave their rubbish behind.”

He said that the council could look at paying overtime rates to ensure staff worked even later in 2020, when Scarborough will host the national Armed Forces Day event.

