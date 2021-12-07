Scarborough Coventry University nursing leader urges former nurses to return to the NHS

Janet Wilson, Coventry University Scarborough’s Course Leader for Nursing, has called on former nurses across Yorkshire to follow in her footsteps to help tackle a shortage in the area.

The course leader for nursing, returned to the NHS last year to help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Janet Wilson wants former nursing colleagues to help the NHS by signing up to CU Scarborough’s new Return to Practice Clinical Practice Development course.

The Royal College of Nursing estimates the NHS faces a shortage of 50,000 nurses across the UK.

Janet Wilson said: “We want to give an opportunity to nurses who have left practice for whatever reason to return."

“Sometimes people go abroad, leave nursing, retire and then a few years later think they might want to return. It is for people who have already done the three-year nursing programme."

“I went back to help during the pandemic and we saw many former nurses go back to the wards."

“We see this new course as an opportunity to help people return and in turn boost the local NHS workforce."

The course has been created to provide an opportunity for nurses whose registration has lapsed after a break in practice of three years or more to return to practice and renew their registration.

The fast-track programme can take three-months to a year, consisting of a 12-week module, an assignment and a minimum of 150 hours clinical placement.

CU Scarborough, part of the Coventry University Group, will launch the course in May and will welcome nurses from all fields, across North and East Yorkshire, to join the 200-plus nurses in the nursing department already training.

CU Scarborough is currently the only education provider in the North and East Yorkshire area running this new course.

Health Education England (HEE) will pay the course fees for anyone who meets its criteria.

Paul Gibson, HEE Return to Practice Co-ordinator for the North East and Yorkshire, hopes nurses who joined Janet and returned to the wards at the peak of the pandemic consider a permanent return.

He said: “We are delighted to have CU Scarborough join our regional network of return to practice course providers from 2022."

“This is such an important opportunity to help develop our nursing workforce in Yorkshire. Many individual returners have also provided incredible support during the Covid-19 pandemic and have realised how important they are, what they still have to offer in nursing and how rewarding the role can be.”