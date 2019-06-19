Scarborough cycling festival to take place at Oliver's Mount

The Scarborough Cycling Festival will take place at Oliver's Mount on the weekend of July 6 and 7.

The festival weekend includes events to suit everyone, including families.

Saturday will see the Yorkshire Cyclocross Association CX races with events for under 8s, under 12s, under 14s, under 16s, juniors and seniors.

Cyclocross typically incorporates laps of pavement, trails, grass, hills and obstacles which require riders to quickly dismount and carry their bike in places.

On Sunday there will be closed circuit road racing around the Oliver's Mount track with events for under 12s, under 14s and under 16s.

The Dave Rayner Fund National Junior Women's Series road race begins at 2pm.

As well as the more competitive racing, the festival will feature a "come and try" Hill Climb event on Sunday from 12pm to 1pm where children and adults can take part.

The festival will be opened by Scarborough Borough Council's new Mayor Hazel Lynskey, when she will say a few words.