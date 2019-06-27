Scarborough D-Day veteran to take the salute at Armed Forces Day

The Scarborough Armed Forces Day Committee is delighted to be welcoming D-Day veteran, 94-year-old Maurice Sadler, to formally take the salute at the town’s event on Saturday.

Tom Fox, chairman of Scarborough Armed Forces Day Committee said: "It is wonderful to have Maurice with us at Armed Forces Day.

"He is a most private but remarkable man.

"He is a pleasure to be with and we are so pleased that on the 75thanniversary year of D-Day we can reflect with pride and respect on Maurice’s service and in particular acknowledge his important service at D-Day by having him take the ‘salute’ of the parade.”

Maurice was born in Enfield, Middlesex, in 1924 and joined the Royal Marines at Chatham Barracks, aged 17, passing out for duty with 184 Squad in January 1943.

After sailing from Portsmouth, he arrived off the shores of Nan Green Bernières (Juno Beach) at 5.30am on D-Day, June 6, 1944, immediately seeing action, attacking various pill boxes and gun batteries intent on holding up the Canadians from getting ashore.

On successful completion of his mission with the Canadians, he moved East onto Langrune-sur-Mer, again to attack various enemy positions in aid of the 48th Commando Royal Marines, who were mopping up German sites after establishing the first bridgehead of the morning.

After the war, Maurice was immediately posted out for duty as Base Staff Corporal to the Royal Marines School of Music Station in Scarborough, billeted at two locations on the North Bay (The Clifton and The Norbreck hotels). Four months passed and in April when the school moved back to Portsmouth he was sent back to Chatham, this time for de-mob and was signed off in May 1946.

Maurice got married on 6, May 1946 to Mary, a former WREN.

In 1994 at the age of 70, Maurice and Mary moved to Yorkshire to settle in Scarborough to be near their daughter and grandson. They are a very close family and have been happily

married for 73 years.

Maurice currently presides as the President of the Scarborough and District Branch of the Royal Marines Association and has done so since its inauguration in

2008.