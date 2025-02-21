Scarborough dare-devils invited to 'drop-in' to raise money for Saint Catherine's
Thrill-seekers from 16 years old are invited to test their nerve and face up to the challenge of a tandem jump and experience the excitement and adrenaline-rush of freefall from 10,000 feet.
Fundraiser Louise Gravestock said: “If a parachute jump is on your list of ambitions, make our 40th anniversary year the year to do it!
“Make a date in your diary for Saturday, July 19 to experience the thrill of a life-time!”
“Skydiving is a popular challenge event and is on a lot of peoples list of ambitions.
“The Parachute Day offers the ideal opportunity to “tick that box” whilst raising vital funds for Saint Catherine’s during our special Ruby 40th anniversary year.
“Please contact fundraising department on: (01723) 378406 or email: [email protected] for more information and a registration pack.”
Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in the hospice for adults with a life-limiting illness, and to their families, carers and friends.
The doctors, nurses, therapists, counsellors and social workers are there to ensure that life is maximised.
They are trained specialists in palliative care who take a unique ‘whole person’ view of every individual, their life and their loved ones and work with them to enhance their health and wellbeing.
They rely on the tireless work of supporters and donors to raise the £6.1 million needed to deliver our specialist care.
