Scarborough Easter charity walk returns for 61st event after two-year break

Walkers from the 2019 walk all dressed up and ready to go.

The seven-mile walk will be held on Monday April 18 and starts at 10.30am at The Plough Inn pub in Scalby.

Walkers will hike to The Red Lion in Cloughton and back to The Plough Inn in Scalby.

The route includes refreshment breaks for half a pint of bitter, lager or squash at four different pubs on the route, including The Three Jolly Sailors in Burniston, The Red Lion in Cloughton, The Blacksmiths Arms in Cloughton and The Oak Wheel in Burniston.

A family-friendly route is also available, which takes walkers down the Cinder Track.

Each year, the charity walk raises money for a different cause and this year, the walk is raising money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation is a charity which was set up after the six-year-old boy lost his battle to cancer in 2017.

Bradley spent time in Scarborough on holiday with his family, and his story touched millions of people.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation is building a luxury holiday home in Scarborough for sick children to make memories with their families.

Trophies can be won for the first man, woman and oldest competitor to return to The Plough Inn Scalby and the fastest man, woman and oldest walker, but disqualification will occur if competitors do not drink the half pints at each stop, or are caught running.

Many walkers take part in fancy dress, which is optional, and prizes can be won for the best fancy dress and it all adds to the fun of the occasion. Competitors can take the walk seriously and go for a fast time, or just enjoy the walk with a few drinks along the way.

Prize giving is at 4.00 pm.

History of Scalby’s Charity Walk

Scalby Walk started in 1959 and began as a bet in The Plough Inn, Scalby between Mr Frank ‘Sparky’ Sparks and a group of young men. The story goes that Mr Sparks was scolding some young men for going everywhere by car, even from pub to pub.

He bet them that he could walk to Burniston and Cloughton, despite being old, and consume a pint in each pub along the way, and back to Scalby quicker and with less fatigue than they could.

The challenge was accepted, and the walk took place on Easter Monday of that year, and Mr Sparks, always noted for his dress in billycock hat, carnation buttonhole and walking stick won. The walk still follows the traditional route but now requires only a half to be consumed.

Paper entry forms are available at The Plough Inn Scalby, The Three Jolly Sailors, The Red Lion, The Blacksmiths Arms and The Oak Wheel.

If you cannot make the walk, prize draw squares are available at each pub for £1 each.