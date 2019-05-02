Scarborough estate agents welcome colleague on 130-mile run around Yorkshire

Staff at Reeds Rains estate agents in Scarborough are preparing to join teams from across the region in welcoming a colleague who is taking part in a gruelling 130-mile run in aid of charity.

Cairn Morrison, who is the branch manager for Reeds Rains in Morley, will begin his epic run on Saturday, at the Bridlington branch in Quay Road before heading through Scarborough, Malton, Haxby, Selby, Pontefract, Castleford, Crossgates, Rothwell, Morley and, finally, Cleckheaton - where he will finish on Friday, May 10.

During his run Cairn will be visiting a number of Reeds Rains branches to gain much needed support for his efforts and, he hopes, encourage some of his colleagues to join him in his challenge for Cash 4 Kids.

He said: "I’ve been training for the run since the start of the year and averaging about 40-60 miles a week but I’ve never attempted to run any distance on consecutive days.

"I think it is going to be a tough challenge but I’m hoping that, with support of family and friends, I’ll complete the run and not only get the chance to catch up with my colleagues but also raise much needed funds for charity.”

Clark Morton, manager for the Scarborough Reeds Rains branch, added: “With so many Reeds Rains branches in the region it made sense for Cairn to develop a route which enabled him to visit some of them along the way and we’re delighted he did.

"We’re really looking forward to welcoming him to our branch next week and to supporting him with his fundraising efforts.”