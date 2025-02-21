Scarborough filmmaker’s Lakes project shortlisted for festival award

Kane Cunningham first visited the area more than 50 years ago

As with many artists, the Lake District has always held a particular timeless and irresistible appeal for Scarborough landscape painter Kane Cunningham.

Drawn to the Lakes region regularly over a period of decades, a short film depicting his work in a particular area of the national park has recently been shortlisted for the Osprey Short Film Awards as part of the 25th Keswick

Film Festival.

A fierce advocate of the outdoor ‘en plein air’ approach to painting, Mr. Cunningham, a former art lecturer at the Westwood School of Art & Design, said: “ ‘One of Thirteen’, is the first short film we have made that explores Borrowdale, a place I first visited over 50 years ago.

“This is part of a larger documentary on the main 13 UNESCO recognised valleys.

“Over the year we intend to visit all the valleys with photographers including Joe Cornish, mountaineers and writers to explore why certain locations become their special place”

Shot on location in December of last year, the film was directed by Scarborough-based video maker/photographer Matt Storm Cooper who said: “The Lake District has been inspiring artists and filmmakers for generations.

“’One of Thirteen’ has been an incredible first step towards a larger documentary project, focusing on Kane’s work and relationship within the landscape of the Lakes.

“With a broader story to tell about people's memories and the draw of this ancient landscape.”

“We are delighted to support ‘One of Thirteen’ by Matt Storm Cooper,” Julian Hicks CEO of Moviebox said: “Short films are an essential aspect of MovieBox Premiere and a key driver in bringing talent to our attention for roles and opportunities in feature films we produce.”

The selected films will be screened at the festival on Saturday March 8 in the main house at The Theatre By The Lake in Keswick.

‘One of Thirteen’ will be featured in the forthcoming Big Ideas By The Sea festival which takes place in Scarborough from May 16-30.