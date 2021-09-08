The Red Watch at Scarborough fire station has set themselves the challenge of walking and cycling more than 100 miles over two days to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity and Ryedale Dog Rescue.

Firefighter Scot Wilson said: “We decided to do this event to boost our spirits about set ourselves a challenge while also raising money for charity.

“Whilst we’re a fairly fit bunch we’re definitely not long mountain or road cyclists or walkers, so this will be a huge challenge, pushing ourselves both physically and mentally!”

Firefighters Steve King, left, Scot Wilson, David Elliot and cheered on by Mike McNaughton.

The challenge follows a successful expedition a few years ago where the firefighters cycled to every whole-time fire station in North Yorkshire over four days.

Mr Wilson continued: “The Fire Fighters Charity is obviously really important to us and a charity that has supported so many of our colleagues.

“Ryedale Dog Rescue takes on so many dogs which would otherwise be euthanised, and pays for their surgery before rehoming them.

“Most of us on the watch have family pet dogs so this is close to our hearts.”

Scarborough Red Watch put the training in ahead of their charity challenge...

The group will be setting off from Scarborough fire station on September 10 where they will cycle on mountain bikes to the summit of Blakey Ridge.

Determined not to make the challenge too easy, the firefighters have planned the route to be as challenging as possible, meaning the 50-mile route is mainly off-road and along forests.

They will stay at Blakey Ridge overnight before continuing on to Whitby fire station, this time on road bikes. From there they will abandon the bikes and set off walking the 20 miles back to Scarborough fire station.