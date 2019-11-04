Scarborough fitness instructor to support The Rainbow Centre during 'Community Fitness Week'

A Scarborough dance-fitness instructor is taking part in a national campaign to raise awareness of community fitness and support a local food bank.

Debs Horsham-Batley, who teaches FitSteps and Zumba, will be supporting the first Community Fitness Week which has launched across the UK today.

Debs fitness classes

Community Fitness Week is a brand new initiative which aims to raise the awareness of community fitness and the instructors delivering classes in community venues. Community Fitness Instructors from all regions are signing up to the week, with the campaign for this year named #fitnessforfood.

Every class member will be asked to bring along a non-perishable item of food to support a local food bank. With 1,000 instructors expected to sign up, the #fitnessforfood drive is set to make a huge positive impact on local communities.

Debs, who was awarded UK and Europe FitSteps Instructor of the Year 2018 and Community Instructor of the Year Finalist 2019, said: “Community fitness classes held in local halls up and down the country are a fabulous resource to help people with their physical fitness but also to have fun and to make new friends which is so important for our mental health and wellbeing. Supporting events like this, is really what Community Fitness is all about."

She is encouraging all of her class members to bring along food and warm clothing to the five classes she teaches at Newby & Scalby Community Hall. The collection will be donated to

The Rainbow Centre.

The Rainbow Centre, which was originally established in 1997, supports over 500 people per week and provides assistance on a range of issues. It is also a food and clothing bank which gives out items to people in need.

"If anyone would like to take part this week, there’s no need to book," she added. "Zumba is on at 6.30pm on Monday and Wednesday, Zumba Gold (for age 50plus) is on Wednesday at 10am, Strictly FitSteps is at 6.30pm on Tuesday and 10am on Thursday.”

For more information, call Debs on 07580128701 or visit www.fever-fitness.com