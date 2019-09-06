Scarborough Flower Fund Homes celebrate its 50th anniversary providing homes to single, elderly people

A well supported charitable organisation in Scarborough has celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Scarborough Flower Fund Homes has been providing affordable, quality accommodation for single people of retirement age since 1969.

Resident Jean Lee.

Over the years the charity has gone "from strength to strength" and its success allowed it to build four developments in Filey, Wheatcroft, Cayton and Seamer which add to the original site, Flower Garth, at Woodlands in Scarborough.

The charity now owns over 100 properties, giving a home to over 100 people.

Chairman Nick Jones said: "The aim was to provide homes for people who had probably served their local community well so it's very much a local charity for local people and it's carried on in that vein. Things have changed greatly in 50 years but there is still a big demand.

"Most of our residents really appreciate where they live, they're surrounded by like-minded people and the properties and gardens are really well maintained."

To celebrate their milestone anniversary, Scarborough Flower Fund Homes invited all their tenants to afternoon tea at Hackness Grange Hotel.

Among the 120 guests who attended the event was Jean Lee, the resident who's lived in the charity's accommodation the longest.

Jean, 92, moved to Flower Garth shortly after separating from her husband 30 years ago.

She said: "I love it, I really do. I've got a lovely sight, I can see the sunset from my window and I've got a big lawn at the front with a cherry tree.

"I feel like I'm living in the country, it's so quiet and I have two lovely neighbours. They don't fuss me but if I need anything they're there for me."