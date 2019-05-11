Scarborough Food & Drink Festival: a first-day feast for the tastebuds

Hundreds of people enjoyed a feast of all things foodie on the first day of the Scarborough Food & Drink Festival.

The sunny weather ensured a busy day for the many stallholders at the two-day event, which is being held at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on May 11 and 12.

Jeremy Hollingsworth, of Jeremy's in Scarborough, gave a demonstration on creating a sea bream dish on Saturday.

There was a huge range of food and drink on offer, from halloumi, burger, cheese and honey stalls to gin, cider, milkshakes and waffles sellers; with cuisine from around the world.

As well as artisan food specialists, some of the region's top chefs showcased their skills at live cookery demonstrations.

The festival is being staged by The Yorkshire Post and The Scarborough News.

There is also musical entertainment and children's rides.

The demonstration kitchen is hosted by top chef Stephanie Moon and on the Saturday featured chefs including James Mackenzie, from The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley, and Jeremy Hollingsworth, from Jeremy's in Scarborough.

The event is free and continues on Sunday, 11am-4pm.

The chefs line-up for Sunday is:

11:30am - Rob Green UK Seafood Ambassador and Scarborough seafood Hub

12:30pm - Rob Clark showcases a Halibut dish and a venison dish

1:30pm - Peter Neville brings you a springtime Wild Sea bass dish

2:30pm - Jon Appleby Head Chef at the Blue Lion, East Witton

3:30pm - Ryan Osborne Head Chef at The Star Inn The Harbour

The music line-up for Sunday is:

11:30 James Brown

12:15 Two Dollar Pistols

13:00 Jesse Hutchinson

14:00 Annie & King