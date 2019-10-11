Scarborough Girlguiding tackles plastic pollution

The problems plastic presents for our environment are well documented, and on the coast people are acutely aware of the damage it can do to our beaches and oceans.

In August, The Scarborough News launched our Keep Our Coast Clean campaign to encourage visitors to dispose of their litter, ask businesses to reduce single use plastics, and call on the council to ensure proper rubbish collection and beach cleaning teams are in place.

Over the past few weeks Scarborough’s Rainbows, Brownies and Guides have also been highlighting the issue.

Rainbows and Brownies in Filey were challenged to keep every piece of plastic they used in a week and bring it to their meeting last Thursday.

Susan Dickinson, division commissioner for Scarborough East, who runs the Rainbow group, said: “We challenged them to keep every bit of plastic and they were amazed at how much they collected – particularly over the weekend.

“We had a discussion about plastic, how the girls can recycle what they’re using and what they can do to cut down their plastic use.

“Many of the girls said they would start taking reusable drinks bottles to school instead of single-use plastics.”

After learning about how plastic is affecting marine life, the 11 girls piled up all their plastic and worked together to create a sculpture based around a starfish.

The activity was part of a national Girlguiding campaign – Future Girl Acts –which saw groups all over the country teach girls about tackling plastic pollution.

This Sunday, Girlguiding Scarborough’s West Division will be conducting a big beach clean in Scarborough.

From 10.30am to 1pm, the Guides and Rangers will tackle North and South Bays and the Rainbows and Brownies will clean Peasholm Park.

Anyone who would like to support our Keep Our Coast Clean campaign, or has news relating to it, please contact corinne.macdonald@jpimedia.co.uk.