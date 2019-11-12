Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade scoops Yorkshire Air Ambulance award - this is how much it raised in just over two years
Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade has won a Community Group Award at this year’s Yorkshire Air Ambulance Recognition Awards.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:30 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:35 am
The accolade, which recognises the brilliant fundraising efforts of the volunteers involved, was presented to organisers John Bates and Janet Houseman at a ceremony in Oulton Hall in Leeds on October 17.
The Honda Goldwing Light Parade, held every September, is a must-visit event in the Scarborough calendar, consisting of illuminated Goldwing bikes parading along the seafront and Royal Albert Drive with riders wearing fancy dress.
In little over two years, the event has raised over £30,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, £11,000 of which was raised in 2019.
The event will be back next year, on September 12.