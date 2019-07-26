Scarborough Hall residents’ arresting Bobby Buddies

Residents and team members at Scarborough Hall Care Home have been busy knitting ‘Bobby Buddies’ for their local police station in Scarborough.

The teddies will be kept in police cars and at the station and given out to children who have been in upsetting situations.

Scarborough Hall resident Muriel Tipper and team members Skigh Beedham, Mel Taylor, Liz Murphy and Lynsey Cappleman with just some of the knitted Bobby Buddies.

Two of the home’s residents, Sheila Carlil and Dennis Muir, are retired police officers. They were delighted to present the teddies to Superintendent Al Dey.

Scarborough Hall’s Magic Moments Club Coordinator Skigh Beedham said: “There have been knitting needles clicking all over our home for the past few weeks.”