Scarborough has got one entry in the Good Hotel Guide 2020 - here's which one it is The Good Hotel Guide 2020 has been published and among the 11 entries from North Yorkshire there is one from Scarborough. Here's a list of the top hotels in the area according to the prestigious book. 1. The Pipe and Glass Inn This former coaching inn has five contemporary bedrooms and views over nearby Dalton Park. It's been nominated 'Inn of the year' in the Csar awards. 2. The Star Inn The Star Inn at Harome owned by cheft Andrew Pern is a previous Csar winner. 3. The White Swan The White Swan in Pickering has been praised for "well-appointed rooms", "excellent meals" and its "pleasant, proactive staff". 4. Phoenix Court Phoenix Court in Scarborough is a shortlisted entry. It boasts "superb sea views" and a "great breakfast".