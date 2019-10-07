Hotels in the Good Hotel Guide 2020.

Scarborough has got one entry in the Good Hotel Guide 2020 - here's which one it is

The Good Hotel Guide 2020 has been published and among the 11 entries from North Yorkshire there is one from Scarborough.

Here's a list of the top hotels in the area according to the prestigious book.

This former coaching inn has five contemporary bedrooms and views over nearby Dalton Park. It's been nominated 'Inn of the year' in the Csar awards.

1. The Pipe and Glass Inn

This former coaching inn has five contemporary bedrooms and views over nearby Dalton Park. It's been nominated 'Inn of the year' in the Csar awards.
ugc
Buy a Photo
The Star Inn at Harome owned by cheft Andrew Pern is a previous Csar winner.

2. The Star Inn

The Star Inn at Harome owned by cheft Andrew Pern is a previous Csar winner.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The White Swan in Pickering has been praised for "well-appointed rooms", "excellent meals" and its "pleasant, proactive staff".

3. The White Swan

The White Swan in Pickering has been praised for "well-appointed rooms", "excellent meals" and its "pleasant, proactive staff".
ugc
Buy a Photo
Phoenix Court in Scarborough is a shortlisted entry. It boasts "superb sea views" and a "great breakfast".

4. Phoenix Court

Phoenix Court in Scarborough is a shortlisted entry. It boasts "superb sea views" and a "great breakfast".
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3