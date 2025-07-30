Scarborough hospice launches ‘Big Ruby Raffle’ in aid of patient care
The Big Ruby Raffle marks the hospice’s 40th Ruby Anniversary this year, with the prize amounts themed to reflect 40 years of care.
The raffle will be drawn on Thursday September 4 and the prizes are as follows:
First prize - £4,000
Second prize - £400
Third prize – 4 x £40
Susan Stephenson, fundraiser, said: “For the past 40 years, we have been providing specialist care for people in our community at a time in their life when they need it the most.
“We have helped to change lives for the better with practical and emotional support, but we have only been able to do this with the help of our amazing supporters – we cannot do it alone.
“By taking part in our Big Ruby Raffle, you are helping provide the following essential services and much more, both now and into the future:
Comfort and care in our in-patient unit
Home-cooked meals tailored to patients’ needs
Emotional support through bereavement counselling
Wellbeing services and complementary therapies
Practical support from specialist social workers.
“Every raffle ticket bought makes a huge difference – thank you for being part of the Saint Catherine’s family. Here’s to the next 40 years of care.”
Tickets, priced at £1 each, or books of 20, are on sale now in all Saint Catherine’s charity shops and available to order online at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/online-shop/
Alternatively, call 01723 351421 or email [email protected] to request tickets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.