Scarborough Hospital - health minister hears MPs' concerns about patients having to travel to York

Health minister Stephen Hammond MP has agreed to review the range of healthcare services offered by Scarborough Hospital following a meeting with local MPs.

Thirsk and Malton MP, Kevin Hollinrake, and Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, told Mr Hammond their concerns about the reduction in available services to people living in their constituencies, compared with those living in and around York.

Robert Goodwill MP

During the meeting the minister was advised that both MPs had received a number of letters from constituents concerned about the long distances they have to travel, sometimes in considerable discomfort, to access the medical care they need and that this is not acceptable.

Mr Hollinrake referred to one Filey patient who had very recently been required to attend York hospital at 7.30am to remove a tumour only to be discharged at 11pm and another, also from Filey, who was discharged a 2am.

Mr Hammond said he would report back within two weeks.

In recent correspondence with York Hospital Trust which runs Scarborough Hospital, Mr Hollinrake made it clear that he did understand that resources are very tight and that it is important to make the services as efficient as possible.

Scarborough Hospital

However, he insisted: “There does have to be a full range of services available to people living in rural areas and smaller urban settlements.

"We have already seen closures and downgrades of other hospitals such as the Lambert in Thirsk and the Friarage in Northallerton and neither Mr Goodwill nor I want to see the same happening in Scarborough where there has been a significant diminution in the provision of services and continuing uncertainty about the future of Scarborough Hospital.

"The recent decision to centralise the breast oncology outpatient service to York hospital means that the 665 oncology patents who attend Scarborough Hospital every year for treatment now have to travel to York.”

The MPs said they are looking forward to hearing back from Mr Hammond and have a further meeting arranged with the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, on May 1.