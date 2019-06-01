Scarborough Hospitality Association’s boost for Mountain Rescue Team

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team received a donation of £2,000 from Scarborough Hospitality Association to help with the ever increasing costs of the equipment required to continue the great work the team do.

A spokesman for the hospitality association said: “The team are all volunteers from all walks of life but often do not get the recognition that they deserve.

“They are often placed in dangerous situations while trying to often save lives.

“Well done all of you, keep up the great work!

“All monies were raised, through raffles, events etc held by the association during the year.

“We are so pleased to be able to contribute to such a good cause within our region.”