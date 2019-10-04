Scarborough house prices show slight increase during July

House prices increased slightly in Scarborough in July, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 2.7% annual growth .

The average Scarborough house price in July was £165,497, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices increased 1.9% .

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Scarborough rose by £4,300 – putting the area 10th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 21 local authorities for annual growth.

Buyers paid 1% less than the average price in Yorkshire and The Humber (£167,000) in July for a property.

Winners and Losers

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Scarborough in July – they increased 0.9%, to £114,035 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 1.4%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.1% monthly; up 2.8% annually; £254,377 average

Semi-detached: up 0.3% monthly; up 3.4% annually; £172,874 average

Terraced: up 0.7% monthly; up 2.8% annually; £140,677 average

First-time buyers in Scarborough spent an average of £142,300 on their property – £3,600 more than a year ago, and £12,400 more than in Jul-14.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £182,200 on average in July – 28.0% more than first-time buyers.