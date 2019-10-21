Scarborough is second in the country for number of people getting into debt, new figures show

Scarborough is among the places in the country with the highest number of people getting into debt, new figures show.

According to a study from consultancy group UHY Hacker Young, last year Scarborough ranked second out of 347 local authorities in England and Wales for personal insolvencies.

The town had 47.8 insolvencies per 10,000 adults compared with the UK average of 25.

Other coastal towns also feature in the firm's top 10. Torbay in Devon came third, Plymouth was ranked fourth, while Blackpool was in sixth place.

According to UHY Hacker Young the figures show that coastal towns “are still a long way from recovering from the decades of contraction in their traditional coastal industries such as tourism, shipbuilding and fishing” adding that the collapse in sterling and resulting increase in “staycation” holidays has had little tangible impact on traditional UK holiday destinations such as Scarborough and Blackpool.

The report said: “Coastal towns outside of the South East of England have struggled to replace their traditional industries with faster growth sectors such as financial services and technology.

“With a few exceptions, most of the poorer performing seaside towns lack Universities making them less attractive destinations for businesses looking for a highly skilled workforce.

"The weakness of the local economies also leads to more skilled young professionals moving to higher growth parts of the UK leaving behind a population more heavily weighted with pensioners."

The only place worse than Scarborough is Stoke-on-Trent which last year recorded 51 insolvencies.

The insolvency rate includes personal bankruptcies, debt relief orders and individual voluntary arrangements.