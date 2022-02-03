Scarborough Job Fair finds new home at The Street

The Opportunity Centre, part of Aspire-igen which funds Scarborough Job Fair in partnership with Scarborough Jobcentre Plus, has announced that the increasingly popular event will this year be held at The Street on Lower Clark Street

A statement read: “We are so proud to be able to continue to offer this fantastic opportunity for our local employers and the community in this great venue.

"The new central location will help create the ideal environment for anyone looking for a job, wanting extra hours, embarking on their first steps into work or those considering a whole new career.

"The public can call into this free event to talk to employer’s face to face between 11am to 1.30pm on Friday March 4."

With dozens of employers keen to meet potential candidates there will be 100’s of jobs on offer across a wide range of sectors including skilled and unskilled roles, engineering, admin, driving, production, hospitality, health and social care, retail and many more.

The small team who will coordinate this event are excited to have employers on board and said: “This is the type of day where everyone can chat to an employer and people

can quite literally walk away with a new job, perhaps even in a sector they hadn’t considered before.