Scarborough karate school’s funding campaign to buy new training equipment

A martial arts school is raising funds for new sparring equipment to enable its students to develop their skills.

The Rising Sun School of Wado Ryu Karate, based at St Saviours Church Hall in Scarborough, has already received generous sponsorship from friends, families and local businesses.

The school recently held a sponsored walk along Scarborough’s coastline, where walkers were treated to a well earned sausage and chips lunch provided by Cellars bar (proceeds going to the club).

Sponsorship has also been received from the Kia Garage at Eastfield.

A spokesman said: “Any further donations would be gratefully received, as would any sparring equipment that people have.

“The club trains every Monday and Thursday. Please contact Soke Darrel Haigh on 07858 944598 or Tashi Lisa Dixon on 07888 132899 for more information.”