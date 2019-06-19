Scarborough Ladies FC nets £1,000 donation from Proudfoot supermarkets

Scarborough Ladies FC have hit the net with a donation from Proudfoot supermarkets to help towards new kit and training of new coaches.

The £1,000 donation will enable the club to purchase new kits for all its teams, and will also help to fund FA Level 1 coaching courses for two parents, to ensure all teams have fully qualified coaching cover at all times.

Owen Willis, from the club, said: “We are very grateful to The Proudfoot Group and Making a Difference Locally for their continued support.

“Their generous donation will enable the club to continue to grow and thrive.”

Valerie Aston, director at the Proudfoot Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to use our Making a Difference Locally funds to support good causes in the area. We would like to thank our customers for their continued support,”