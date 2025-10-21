Scarborough Ladies Lifeboat Guild raises £1,620 at Harvest Moon Dinner Dance

By Louise French
Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:05 BST
Members of the Ladies Lifeboat Guild at the event - Image: RNLI/Ladies Lifeboat Guildplaceholder image
Members of the Ladies Lifeboat Guild at the event - Image: RNLI/Ladies Lifeboat Guild
The Scarborough Ladies Lifeboat Guild hosted a spectacular Harvest Moon Dinner Dance on Friday October 10 at North Cliff Golf Club, raising an impressive £1,620 in support of Scarborough RNLI.

The evening welcomed 60 guests to a warm and lively celebration, with excellent food, generous community spirit, and plenty of entertainment.

Highlights included a spirited round of Stand Up Sit Down Bingo and music from Don Paton, who kept the dance floor buzzing throughout the night.

A fantastic raffle featured a wide array of prizes, including:

A garden table and chairs donated by Proudfoots

A bottle of whisky worth over £70

Vouchers from Crescent Hotel, Park Manor, Weston Hotel, Geo’s, Palm Court, North Cliff Golf Club, and the Stephen Joseph Theatre

A bottle of Golden Rum from The Distillery in Scarborough

The Guild also received several generous monetary donations, reflecting the community’s ongoing commitment to supporting the RNLI’s lifesaving mission.

The evening was especially meaningful for Pauline Brown, who was recently honoured with a 20-year service award for her dedicated volunteering with the Guild.

Pauline currently serves as the Guild’s Press Officer, and her tireless work behind the scenes has been instrumental in promoting events and raising awareness for the RNLI.

Scarborough Ladies Lifeboat Guild Chair Gladys Fox said: 'We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who attended, donated, and helped make the evening such a success.

“The funds raised will directly support our volunteer lifeboat crew and the vital work they do saving lives at sea.

“It was also a joy to celebrate Pauline’s remarkable milestone — her commitment and enthusiasm continue to inspire us all.”

