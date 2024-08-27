Scarborough Library set to host new culture and music events
This new initiative, which will be run on the last Thursday of each month, is to assist with the integration of refugees and others into the local, regional and national community.
Titled Cultural Connections At The Library, it will feature open mic sessions and workshops/presentations, the organisers of which are appealing to Scarborough residents to both attend and take part in the activities.
Co-ordinator Philip Briggs said: “We are really hoping to get ‘locals’ performing with the newer members of the community.
"It is a realisation of the vital role that the library plays in our area and, hopefully, will help to extinguish some misconceptions about groups of people”.
The event is scheduled for 5.30 to 6.30pm.
