Scarborough lifeboat crew ready for 145-mile run to Blackpool, in just 29 hours!

A dozen Scarborough lifeboat crew have been training intensively for a 145-mile relay run from their lifeboat station to Blackpool’s.

With less than a week to go, the runners are keen to get as fit as they can, to raise funds for the RNLI.

They will take turns to run 10 miles, with some doing up to 30 miles over a 29-hour period on October 18 and 19.

Operation Scarblack, as it has been dubbed, will be a tough challenge as it passes through the Yorkshire Dales.

Two support vehicles will accompany the runners, one at the front, one at the back. The first one belongs to the RNLI; the second has been loaned by Scarborough Lions.

Anyone who would like to chip in should go to the Justgiving website and search for Lee Marton. In addition, each crew member will raise money through a sponsorship form and there will be bucket collections along the way.