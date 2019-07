Scarborough's RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched on Sunday evening after receiving a report of a person in trouble in the sea.

member of public saw somebody in the sea who they believed to be in trouble and rang the coastguard.

The lifeboat, with a crew of three, launched at about 8.45pm and discovered that the person in the water was just having a late-evening swim.

The launch was classified as a false alarm with good intent.