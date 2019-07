Scarborough's North Bay lifeguards helped to rescue two people who had become stuck when their jet ski broke down yesterday.

Scarborough RNLI received reports of the broken down jet ski about half a mile north-east of coffee pot rock and launched the inshore lifeboat.

However the North Bay lifeguards were first on the scene using their own jet ski.

The lifeboat then towed the broken jet ski and two people back to the beach where the coastguards were waiting.