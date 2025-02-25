Scarborough Lions: The local service and fund-raising club with a global perspective

Scarborough Lions organise the town's New Year's Day dip each year

Although known essentially as a localised charitable group, Scarborough Lions is part of an extensive worldwide organisation whose US origins extend back to the early 20th century.

In the first part of a continuing series of features on charities within the town, Patrick Argent talks to Alan Deacon, a leading member of the town’s Lions Club.

Braving the mind-concentrating 4-degree chill of the North Sea in Scarborough’s South Bay in the annual charity New Year’s Day Dip has become a significantly prominent festive tradition attracting regional and national media coverage alike.

Accompanying the longer-established Boxing Day beach and harbour activities, it has evolved into a major new event over the past two decades with over 150 entrants and thousands of spectators, contributing to both the participants’ favourite causes and significantly boosting local charitable fund-raising.

The Lions International Logo

The organisers of which, the Scarborough Lions Club, possess a surprisingly unexpected international historical provenance, inheriting also a notable array of uncommon circumstances.

Having distinct parallels with the United Nations (which it actively supports) in its global club-based structure, is one of the many unusual and unheralded aspects of a confederation that has a local, national and worldwide basis of operations.

Describing themselves as an ‘international service organisation’ (as opposed to a charity), LIONS is an acronym for the somewhat American-sounding Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nation’s Safety with the motto ‘We Serve’.

Significantly within the rules of the association, their all-for-one and one-for-all approach is robustly adhered to with the discussion of partisan politics and sectarian religion amongst the membership, being strictly forbidden.

With 50,000 local clubs and a membership of 1.4 million in over 220 countries, it is a formidable and highly influential charitable federation, being the largest NGO (non-governmental organisation) in the world.

Despite the familiarity of the distinctive logo, many would not realise the true expansive scope of activities that it encompasses.

The general aims are sight preservation, hearing and speech preservation, diabetes awareness, health screening, youth outreach, international relations, environmental issues and international disaster relief amongst a whole wide-ranging diversity of programmes.

Long-standing member and Past-President of Scarborough Lions Alan Deacon outlining the global reach of the organisation explained: “Wherever there is a natural disaster in the world, you can be pretty certain that there is a Lions club close by, so the response department LCIF (Lions Clubs International Foundation), will send money, tentage, water purification etc. immediately and the Lions clubs will be sorting the problem out on the ground before anyone else arrives”.

The roll call of prominent members of Lions Club International included the former late US President Jimmy Carter, the late Mt. Everest explorer Sir Edmund Hillary and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The roots of ‘Lionism’ emanate from 1917 when the founder Chicago business leader Melvin Jones, advocated to members of a business club that they should look beyond their everyday commercial issues and endeavour to provide support for the betterment of their local communities.

Alan Deacon emphasising the essential catalyst of the movement stated: “As a successful insurance agent to a local Chicago luncheon club, Melvyn Jones simply could not ignore the poverty that was around and through that, he felt he could help those in need”.

This initial call to action prompted by Jones’ personal maxim “You can’t get very far until you start doing something for somebody else”, would rapidly evolve into a key principle of ‘unselfish service to others’ which would become the foundation of an ever-growing movement that would develop rapidly across the USA in the subsequent years.

Their influential bearing on the international stage gained substantial momentum in 1945, by Melvin Jones representing Lions Club International as a consultant at the United Nations Conference on International Organisation in San Francisco. Significantly, the Lions were one of the NGOs invited to assist in the drafting of the United Nations Charter and have supported the work of the UN since its inception. The organisation also contributed to the Peace Conference in Paris in September 1946.

With its expansion abroad, the movement’s evolvement in Britain originally arose from serving wartime Canadian soldiers as Mr. Deacon continued: “They were moved by observing impoverished, displaced children playing in bomb-sites in post-WW2 London and sensing a great social need, began fund-raising back home in Canada via their own Lions Club’s to provide assistance. This money, subsequently donated to the Church of England’s Waifs and Strays Society, was used to help disadvantaged children in the capital. The patron of this organisation the then Queen (latterly The Queen Mother), instructed her equerry Colonel Windham in 1948, to travel to Canada to meet the charitable Lions group behind the donation. On his return he was charged by her to then form the first UK Lions club in London which was subsequently established in 1950”.

The establishment of a chartered Lions branch in Scarborough would emerge almost a decade later inaugurated during the summer of 1959.

Founding members Bill Catlin, Maurice Wilcox, Stan Mackintosh, Harry Walker, Jack Roberts, Barry Gallon, Arthur Crossing, Austin Chamberlain, Gordon Sharp, Robert Seldon, Tom Russell, Peter Robinson, Ron Cardier and the first club President John Ellis becoming the key protagonists in the formation and development of the group and its service activities within the town.

Although originally comprising of all-male bastions resistant to change especially in the North, the Scarborough Lions cohort would however, emerge historically as an exception in pioneering the enlisting of female members into the organisation.

Over the decades the local Lions have propagated a permanent presence year-round with numerous fund-raising initiatives assisting the needs of the community in providing anything from vital public amenities such as defibrillators, to individual requests for essential domestic goods and disability aids.

The club today, the contemporary successors of the founders of Scarborough-based Lionism and ultimately Melvin Jones’ altruistic concept, celebrated their 65th anniversary last year in June 2024.

Scarborough Lions can be contacted via their Facebook page, by email at [email protected] or on 0345 833 989.