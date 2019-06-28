Scarborough man to cycle 120 miles in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

Two men are taking on the first stage of the 2019 Tour de France in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Joe Wilson, who lives in Scarborough, decided to take part in the charity cycle challenge in memory of his grandfather who sadly lost his battle to prostate cancer when Joe was six-years-old.

Joe Wilson and Liam Tumelty

The 23-year-old and his friend, Liam Tumelty, 27, will begin their journey to Brussels today ahead of their 192 kilometre cycle tomorrow.

The 250 riders who are taking part will have a 12-hour time limit to complete the distance but Joe and Liam are hoping to finish in 10 hours.

Joe, a business consultant in Leeds, said: "Being two big guys, the prospect of cycling nearly 200km in 12 hours is pretty daunting, but nowhere near as daunting as somebody facing the thought of battling prostate cancer.

"We are hoping that the camaraderie on the day will pull us through with everyone there trying to raise money for a good cause."

The pair decided to take part in the event organised by Prostate Cancer UK, after they bought new bikes and though that "it was a way to raise money for a good cause and get fit at the same time."

Speaking about his grandad, Joe said: "It always happens to the best people. He was such a nice bloke who would do anything for anybody.

"The ride is a way of remembering him and hopefully stop families going through what we went through.

"We know that he was a brilliant person who didn't deserve to go through the hell that he did, nor do any of the other men who face prostate cancer."

Joe and Liam have raised over £2,000 on their JustGiving page for the charity. Donations can be made here.

Sharon Wilson, Joe's mum, said: "Obviously I’m very very proud of him and his best friend Liam.

"I’m a little worried about the heat for them both but all the regulars here at The Spital Inn have been really supportive and all wish them the best."

Prostate Cancer facts and figures

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men

Over 47,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year – that's 129 men every day

Every 45 minutes one man dies from prostate cancer – that's more than 11,000 men every year

One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime

Over 330,000 men are living with and after prostate cancer