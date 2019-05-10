Scarborough man will 'wear his heart on his sleeve' in cage fight to help baby Jaxon who survived two open heart surgeries

A Scarborough man is preparing to step into the ring tomorrow night for a baby with a very complex congenital heart disease.

Max Jenkins will be "wearing his heart on his sleeve and giving his all" in a cage fight to support five-month-old Jaxon Tommy Clarke.

Picture taken a few days after Jaxon's second open heart surgery in intensive care

The Body Sculpt Conditioning Gym owner, will be competing at Brain and Brawn Fitness in Morely, Leeds, tomorrow [May 11].

The 30-year-old decided to "up the anti and instead boxing really put his body on the line and do a cage fight" in the hope of raising £1,00 to help Jaxon and his parents Tom Clarke and Kay Walker.

Max said: “I look at it if it was me and my daughter or son was like that I would want that sort of help and if the little boy can fight for his life constantly I’m sure I can do a nine minute cage fight.

"If you are father or mother and imagining your child is going through the same it must be hard, difficult and draining but these are things you do for your children. I’m sure you know where I am coming from if you are a parent especially so please donate."

Despite being in hospital Jaxon is still laughing and smiling

Jaxon was born at Scarborough Hospital on November 27 but soon after he was taken to his home in Barrowcliff, his parents noticed something wrong with his breathing, which progressively deteriorated in the space of a few days.

After being admitted to Scarborough’s special care baby unit where staff discovered an issue with his heart, Jaxon was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary.

On 11 December, Jaxon successfully underwent a major seven-hour surgery, aged only two weeks.

Currently Jaxon is an impatient at Leeds General Infirmary again in the high dependency unit.

Jaxon Tommy Clarke

His mum, Kay Walker, said: "After his second open heart surgery on March 26 he has had numerous difficulties for example his saturation levels dropping very low, needing extra assistance breathing which resulted in him needing a CT scan so the doctors can understand his anatomy more.

"Jaxon had a visit to the catheter lab which the doctors found a clot in his left lung artery. That made the one hour thirty minute operation almost eight hours long and a fight to keep Jaxon alive. Resulting in another visit to intensive care.

"It seems to be one step forwards ten steps backwards always for us. We just want our boy stable and home for summer."

Donations can be made at www.facebook.com/donate/630951894018536/360234807945713/

Jaxon Tommy Clarke