Scarborough misses out on government funding to regenerate the town centre

Scarborough has missed out on thousands of pounds worth of government funding to regenerate its high street.

Scarborough Borough Council had put together a bid to receive a portion of the government's £675 million Future High Streets Fund.

However, it has now been revealed that this was not successful and that the town has missed out on up to £150,000 – the amount each shortlisted town is to receive.

Funding from central government was requested later last year to kick start the council's Town Centre Strategy – the plan aimed to transform Scarborough into the best performing coastal town in the country by 2025.

At a meeting with residents and members of the business community held at the library last month, council staff had spoken of their plans to breathe new life into the town centre by increasing residential living and introducing SMART town centre infrastructure.

However, it became apparent that money from the Future High Streets Fund – the council said it had applied for £10 million – was key to make that happen.

Read more: Scarborough Council's new Town Centre Strategy