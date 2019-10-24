Scarborough mum's plea to have her 'baby's final resting place finished'

“I woke up to find my beautiful boy unresponsive in his cot” - those are the words of a Scarborough mum who was faced with the unexpected death of her eight-month old baby.

Shannon Burke, 23, has recently found out the cause of her son Theo’s death six-months after his passing.

Since February 19, all Shannon knew was that Theo had passed away sometime between his last feed at 3.30am and her waking at 7.30am.

The post-mortem revealed that Theo died from Metapneumovirus - a respiratory virus that causes an upper respiratory infection.

“A complication of this virus is sleep apnoea, before any symptoms show, which is ultimately what caused our baby boy’s passing,” Shannon added.

Theo was admitted to Scarborough Hospital and treated for Rotavirus, the weekend before his death.

Shannon described Theo, who was born on May 21, 2018, as “absolutely perfect” and “the happiest most content laid back little boy who brought joy to everyone who knew him”.

Theo’s funeral was on March 6 and Shannon is fundraising for a headstone: “Like any other parent you don’t expect to be faced with the costs of your child of any age headstone let alone your eight-month-old baby.

"I just want the very best for my baby and to have his resting place finished,” she said. More information can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/ndeftq-theos-headstone