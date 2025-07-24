Scarborough musicians Brightside and pianist Jamie Kershaw set to perform in concert

Scarborough musicians will play a range of rock, pop and indie covers when they appear in a forthcoming concert – Piano Goes Brightside.

The concert at York National Centre for Early Music (NCEM) will see Scarborough pianist Jamie Kershaw – a progressive, amateur musician – play Einaudi, Schubert, Debussy, Jazz, and some popular songs for 45 minutes, while Brightside will play mainly covers from groups such as Green Day, Coldplay, A-Ha and Oasis.

Brightside, undergoing a name change to The Watsons, originally formed to play in a school Battle of the Bands competition – and placed as runners-up.

They have been gigging for about two years and play a variety of songs, mostly rock but also some modern indie music, consisting of songs like Adventure of a Lifetime by Coldplay.

They mostly perform covers, but plan on making originals soon.

Brightside are Josh Lappau (lead guitar/vocals), Vince Lappau (drums), Olly Kershaw (bass) and Mason Marshall (vocals/guitar).

The concert is on Thursday August 14 and is due to starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £10 on the door, £7 concessions.

