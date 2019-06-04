Scarborough new Mayor, councillor Hazel Lynskey, to be sworn in tomorrow

The new Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough will be sworn in tomorrow and take the chains of office.

Cllr Hazel Lynskey (Con) was unanimously approved as Mayor at a full council meeting at Scarborough Town Hall last month and will officially begin her year in office following the ceremony on Wednesday.

Her fellow Conservative Roberta Swiers will act as the Deputy Mayor having been voted in at the same meeting in May.

For Cllr Lynskey, it will be the second time she has donned the robes and chains having represented the borough in 2010/11.

After being voted in as Mayor she told the councillors: “I’d just like to say thank you for voting for me. It is a privilege to be the Mayor, it is even more of a privilege to be a returning Mayor.”

Neither the current Mayor, Joe Plant, nor the Deputy Mayor, Dilys Cluer, sought re-election to the council in May’s local elections.

The Mayor-making ceremony will take place at Scarborough Town Hall at 11am.