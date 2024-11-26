Scarborough North Bay hotel proposed for residential conversion to nine flats

Philmore Hotel, Columbus Ravine. Google Maps

A hotel in Scarborough’s North Bay could be converted into nine flats if plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The Philmore Hotel on Columbus Ravine could be converted into flats as part of proposals submitted by Thomas Atkinson.

The period three-storey detached hotel building has 15 rooms but would become nine one-bed flats as part of the scheme.

The property has a main front door access off Columbus Ravine, with rear access to the ground floor, and all of the flats would be larger than 37sqm with large windows, according to documents submitted to the planning authority.

Three of the bedrooms have their own “private rear access as well a rear external staircase to allow access to the upper floors”.

There are five car parking spaces which would be retained while a rear part of the ground floor would be used as a cycle storage area, providing space for 10 bicycles.

Documents submitted to the planning authority state that there are “many public transport routes within the area, with bus stops on North Marine Road and a couple of mins walk away on Castle Road

“The railway station is a 10-minute walk away and the property is very close to the town centre offering plenty of places to shop and to eat and drink out.”

The applicant said: “We feel the conversion of the property to one-bed flats will not harm the look or feel of the building, will add more life to the building as a whole, and will help regenerate the area.”

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is pending consideration.