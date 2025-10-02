Scarborough Open Air Theatre announces SECOND date for Teddy Swims due to phenomenal demand

A second date at Scarborough Open Air Theatre is announced for Teddy Swims.

Due to phenomenal demand, GRAMMY-nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims will play a second night at Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer.

A huge rush for pre-sale tickets for Teddy’s date on Wednesday July 22 has led to the Lose Control and The Door hitmaker adding an additional show on Thursday July 23.

Tickets for the new July 23 show will go on sale tomorrow (Friday October 3) at 10am via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Joined by his band Freak Freely, Swims will be supported at both Scarborough shows – which are part of his 2026 UK Tour – by New Zealand-Australian singer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Teddy Swims has been putting in real work for years going from YouTube sensation to international chart-topper.

2024 marked a record year, with multi-platinum hits Lose Control and The Door from his debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1).

Lose Control reached Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, became the longest-charting Hot 100 hit in history, and is now 6x Platinum with more than four billion streams. With more than 12 billion streams across his catalogue, Swims continues to cement his place as one of music’s most powerful voices.

His breakout success earned him a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist and three 2025 BET Award nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Collaboration and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

Swims has also won multiple prestigious international awards, including Best International Album and Best International Act at the Los 40 Music Awards, Most Radio Airplay in France, and Billboard Music Awards for “Lose Control,” including Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song.

Swims followed his debut album with Part 2, featuring standout singles Bad Dreams, Guilty, and Are You Even Real ft. GIVĒON. The journey continued with the Complete Edition, released June 27, 2025, expanding the project into a 32-track collection. The expanded album includes six new tracks, including God Went Crazy, Small Hands ft. Raiche, and All Gas, No Breaks ft. BigXThaPlug. Across the full project, Swims also collaborated with Muni Long, Coco Jones, and GloRilla.

Teddy Swims joins singer-songwriter David Gray among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2026.

Last year’s 18-gig summer series – headlined by the likes of Will Smith, Gary Barlow and Snow Patrol – attracted more than 100,000 music fans to the historic Yorkshire coast venue.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2026.