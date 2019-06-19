Scarborough Open Air Theatre: Extra tickets to go on sale for Kylie and Lewis Capaldi

Extra tickets go on sale tomorrow for three sold-out concerts at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.

Fans of Kylie and Lewis Capaldi are being given a final chance to grab the hottest gig tickets in town.

Lewis Capaldi

A limited number of extra standing tickets have been released for pop legend Kylie’s sold-out headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday August 1.

And a limited number of standing tickets are also being made available for both of chart-topper Lewis Capaldi’s sold-out shows on Saturday July 20 and Friday August 30.

These extra tickets go on sale at 11am tomorrow (Thursday June 20) exclusively from the venue box office.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “We cannot wait to welcome both Kylie and Lewis to the Yorkshire coast this summer.

“Tickets for these three shows sold out very quickly so we are delighted to be able to release these extra production hold tickets.

“These will be the final tickets to go on sale and will not be around for long so we would advise any fans who do not have tickets already to get to the box office when they go on sale.”