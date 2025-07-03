Scarborough Open Garden event to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society
The event, hosted by Rosie Orders and Gwen McNally, will take place at Holbeck Court, 3 Esplanade Crescent, from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday July 27.
It is the fifth time that the duo have opened the garden to raise funds for charity - and they have raised £4000 to date.
Mrs McNally said: “The first three we held raised money for the RNLI, but as both of our husbands had Alzheimer’s when they died, last year, we decided raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.
“This year will be the last time we open the garden for charity, and we’re hoping this will be the best one yet, our swan song as it were.
“We have live music, a book stall and a raffle in our secret garden with a sea view.
“Entry is £5 per person including tea and cake. Cash only please.”
Please note access to the back garden is not suitable for people with mobility difficulties.
