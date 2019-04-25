Scarborough para athlete, 16, completes 10,000ft skydive to help goalball club

Stuart Hudson, a visually impaired goalball player, has completed a skydive from 10,000ft to raise more than £500 for his goalball team, Scarborough Goalball Club

The 16-year-old was registered blind from a young age after being diagnosed with optic atrophy, nystagmus - a condition of involuntary eye movement - and squint.

Not discouraged to continue being active and playing sport, Stuart discovered goalball, the only team sport that has been specifically designed for people with a visual impairment.

It is played by two teams of three and the objective is to throw the ball past you opponents in the nine-meter-wide goal. Each player wears blackout goggles allowing visually impaired and sighted people to compete on an even playing field.

Since picking up the sport in 2011, Stuart has quickly become a key player for the Scarborough Goalball Club.

The team currently sit in ninth position out of 22 teams from across the UK in the Goalball National League.

Stuart has already represented the men’s Great Britain development squad in several tournaments across Europe.

Most recently, he claimed a bronze medal at the International Goalball Tournament in Trakai, Lithuania.

Stuart said: “The skydive was a really exhilarating experience and definitely ticked off a dream from my list.

“What made it more special was to raise important funds for the Scarborough Goalball Club in the process.

“We have a great bunch of players and this money will really help the team to travel around the country to compete and buy equipment.

“From a young age I found it difficult to get involved with sports because the games that my sighted friends would play were not easily adaptable, accessible, or safe.

“Through Action for Blind Children in Scarborough I found goalball.

“The sport has taught me the importance of being part of a team, working together and communicating with team members, but most of all the motivation to get back into sports and become involved with all aspects of the goalball community.”

Mark Winder, chief executive of Goalball UK, spoke of his immense pride for Stuart.

“For someone of his age, his determination and commitment to the sport and the Scarborough Goalball Club is inspiring,” he said.

“He’s an incredibly talented player that’s coming through our English Talent Pathway and someone we hope he will go on to represent Great Britain at the Paralympics one day.”

Scarborough Goalball Club trains every second and forth Saturday (during term time) at Graham School from 2pm to 4pm and welcome new players – both sighted and visually impaired - to give the sport a go.