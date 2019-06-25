Scarborough park and rides will close during winter

Scarborough's two park and ride sites are to close during winter in order to save money.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive has today approved the plans to close the Filey Road and Seamer Road sites between November 1 and March 31.

The out of season closure was the preferred option of the borough’s county councillors and also the public following a consultation, other options included the closure of one or both of the sites.

The sites, which both hold 600 vehicles and run a bus service into Scarborough every 15 minutes through the day seven days a week, are costing the county council a combined £473,000 a year to operate.

A total of 560 people responded to a consultation on what should be done with the sites, with 58.2% of people backing the out of season closure.

The second most popular option was the closure of the Seamer Road site, which was favoured by just under 20% of respondents.

Earlier this year, members of the county’s Scarborough Area Committee bemoaned the sight of “ghost buses” from the park and ride sites travelling around the town with no passengers on them and backed the closure during the winter months.