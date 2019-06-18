Scarborough people urged to show support for Armed Forces at flag-flying ceremony

People throughout the Borough of Scarborough can show their respect for the UK Armed Forces by watching the special Armed Forces ‘show your support’ flag being raised during an annual ceremony in Scarborough next week.

The flag-flying event, which will take place at 10.20am on Monday (June 24) in the Town Hall gardens on St Nicholas Street, will mark the start of the week running up to Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 29.

The flag will be raised during the ceremony at 10.30am, as it will be all over the country, in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Roberta Swiers.

Tom Fox, Chairman of the Scarborough Armed Forces Day Committee, will lead proceedings with the Deputy Mayor.

There will be representation from the Royal British Legion and local cadets, as well as 20 children from Year Six at Cayton Primary School.

Cllr Swiers said: “I am extremely proud to be representing the borough in this year’s flag flying ceremony, which will set the scene for remembrance and reflection ahead of Armed Forces Day.

“I invite people of all generations to join us for the ceremony to pay tribute to all our Armed Forces past and present and in particular this year, reflect on the poignant 75th anniversary of D-Day.”