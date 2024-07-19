Scarborough pharmacy manager wins prestigious national award for his 'positivity and sacrifices'

Daniel Duarte, pictured with Monica West, editor and host, and Nicola Stockmann, president of the Association of Pharmacy Technicians UK. Photo courtesy of Ben Meadows.

The area manager of Aberdeen Walk Pharmacy in Scarborough, has been nationally recognised at this year’s Recognition of Excellence (RoE) Awards that was held earlier this month at The House of Lords, Westminster.

Daniel Duarte, area manager and dispenser of Aberdeen Walk Pharmacy, won the Innovation Award at the RoE awards.

He was nominated by a colleague, who wrote: “I’ve worked with Daniel before and did not have the opportunity to show him how much he helped the team with his positivity and sacrifices he made to get everything on track.”

One of the judges said: “Daniel is heavily involved in training staff on services and now using his IT skills, setting up an online clinic really brings together his passion for services and tech. I liked the way he thought about customers’ needs and the opportunities to reach customers online.”

The RoE awards, organised by Training Matters, are currently the sole national awards programme exclusively for community pharmacy support staff. The RoE awards focus on rewarding hard-working and dedicated individuals who passionately support their customers, patients, pharmacies and communities and make a difference to their mental and physical health and wellbeing on a daily basis.

Monica West, editor of Training Matters and Awards host, Monica West, said: “This event is so special because it raises up the voices of frontline healthcare workers who do amazing things every day. This group are always so humble and blown away by the fact someone wants to applaud them for ‘just doing their job’.

"We think this is exceptionally important, especially given the more onus being put on pharmacy teams year on year as key healthcare providers. Our winners put their communities before themselves, save lives and make a real difference every single day – we think that’s something to shout about.”