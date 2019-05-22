Scarborough police officers given national life-saving award

Five Scarborough police officers who thwarted a suicide attempt in the town last summer have been awarded top national life-saving honours.

A drunken and violent man had locked himself in a building off Falsgrave Road in Scarborough, on the evening of June 7 and was threatening to either cut his throat or hang himself.

A police team arrived and found a trail of blood leading to the back of the house.

They were unable to get in but then saw the man at a third floor window about 30ft up threatening to jump or put a knife to his throat. They tried, unsuccessfully, to talk him out of what he was doing.

He then placed a noose round his neck, and dropped out of the window, holding on by his hands. Then he let go and was hanging with the full weight of his body supported by the noose.

At this stage the officers forced their way into the property despite large shards of glass raining down on them, rushed up the stairs to the room the man had been in and managed to drag the now semi-conscious man back into the room. They succeeded in reviving him but he then became violent and had to be restrained to get him into an ambulance. He was taken to hospital where he made a full recovery.

Now the officers involved, PS Michael Tinsley, 31, and PCs John Axcell, 35, Leah Gillon, 31, Dave Isaac, 52, and Sarah Malia, 41, have all been awarded Royal Humane Society Certificates of Commendation for saving his life.

They have also won the personal praise of Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Society. As he announced the awards at the Society’s London headquarters, he said : “They did a wonderful job in difficult and harrowing circumstances. These sort of situations can be fraught with danger for all concerned.

“However, the police displayed true professionalism in the way they handled it and as a result saved the man’s life though as he had already let himself go and was dangling from the noose it was a very close run thing. Time was of the absolute essence. They all richly deserve the awards they are to receive.”