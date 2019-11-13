Scarborough postcodes among those affected by Freeview changes - here's what to do if you can't watch your TV

Some Scarborough postcodes have been affected by changes to TV signals.

By Martina Moscariello
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 9:30 am
This is due to planned engineering work at local transmitters taking place from November 13.

Freeview viewers affected may need to retune their TV or Freeview Box.

A guide on how to do this as well as more information on the changes is available HERE.